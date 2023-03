KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday received Lieut Colonel Muhammad Ibrahim Burbae who set a new Guinness World Record by winning the world Jet Ski champion title.

His Highness praised this international achievement which affirms the ability of Kuwaiti youth to overcome all obstacles to achieve honorable merits to serve the Kuwaiti sports movement, wishing him more success. – AFP