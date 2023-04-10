Crown Prince reiterates keenness to support Sports Club for Deaf

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah paid a visit Sunday to Kuwait Sports Club for the Deaf. His Highness the Crown Prince delivered a speech, in which he conveyed greetings and congratulations of His Highness the Amir to the club’s staff on the holy month of Ramadan. “It is my pleasure to meet and convey to you His Highness the Amir’s greetings over the blessed holy month of Ramadan,” His Highness the Crown Prince said.

Sheikh Mishal expressed appreciation to all staff of the club for their efforts and contributions in all activities, especially sports, on both local and international levels. He reiterated Kuwait’s keenness to provide all support and care and ensure the development and improvement of skills of all members of the club. Sheikh Mishal prayed to Almighty Allah to maintain security, stability and prosperity in Kuwait under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir.

His Highness the Crown Prince was accompanied by First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as well as senior state officials. At His Highness’s reception were Information Minister and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi, Acting Director General of Public Authority for Sports Faisal Al-Yateem and Chairman of the Club Anwar Al-Harbi. During the visit, His Highness the Crown Prince was presented with a souvenir marking the visit. – KUNA