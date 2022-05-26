Crown Prince sends greetings to Amir

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable from his brother His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in which he greeted him on returning back to the country safely after private leave.

His Highness the Crown Prince praised God Almighty for His Highness the Amir’s safe return, and wished him good health and the country of Kuwait further security and stability. Replying to the cable, His Highness the Amir thanked the Crown Prince for his kind sentiments and asked God for further development and prosperity for the country. – KUNA