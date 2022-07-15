Crown Prince to attend Jeddah Summit on Saturday 

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah heads to Saudi Arabia on Saturday to participate in the Jeddah Security and Development Summit.

Leaders of the six-nation GCC are expected to meet US President Joe Biden during the summit for key talks focusing on security and energy cooperation.

The high level meeting is the first featuring a US leader since Al-Ula summit in 2021 which saw the restoration of ties between a Saudi-led block and Qatar after Kuwait-led reconciliation efforts.