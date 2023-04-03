Crown Prince urges military to stay prepared, upgrade system

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has instructed the military personnel to keep vigilant and execute drills to upgrade their preparedness. This came in a speech delivered by His Highness the Crown Prince during his visit to the Defense Ministry’s headquarters on Sunday evening where he was accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Upon arrival, His Highness the Crown Prince was received by First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Expressing his greetings to army men on the holy month of Ramadan, His Highness the Crown Prince advised them to develop the country’s military system and provide radar systems with the latest technologies. His Highness Sheikh Mishal asked them to intensify operational drills with the armed forces of sisterly and friendly countries and pay attention to equipment maintenance to ensure it’s ready to achieve its planned purpose.

His Highness the Crown Prince praised relentless efforts made by the Ministry of Defense under the leadership of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense. In his speech, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his pleasure about meeting with the ministry’s staff, conveying greetings of His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on the holy month of Ramadan. His Highness Sheikh Mishal said that his visit to the Ministry of Defense as His Highness the Amir’s representative comes to cement the political leadership’s support for the Armed Forces’ personnel who have proven, through their sacrifices and sincerity, that they are the fortified fortress of the homeland and its strong and solid shield.

Addressing the ministry’s staff, His Highness the Crown Prince said: “We are following your sincere missions and tasks made to the homeland and its leadership to protect and defend the country and its sanctities and maintain its security and stability”. In this regard, His Highness the Crown Prince highly appreciated the Minister of Defense’s directives to keep the registration process of non-commissioned officers and private courses open throughout the year and immediately accept applicants that meet admission requirements and pass medical tests.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal also praised cooperation and coordination between Kuwait’s Naval Force and the General Directorate of the Coast Guard to preserve the security and safety of the country’s territorial waters, referring to remarkable efforts by the Ministry of Defense on signing some agreements with its peers in some countries to keep pace with all new developments in the field of armament.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal further commended the keenness of the Kuwaiti army’s units on executing joint drills to upscale their level of readiness. He then expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Defense’s cooperation with Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to dispatch humanitarian relief aid to internally displaced persons (IDPs) inside Ukraine, and to those affected by the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, in implementation of His Highness the Amir’s directives. Finally, His Highness Sheikh Mishal prayed to Allah the Almighty to maintain the dear homeland safe, secure, and stable, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir.

Acting Chief of the General Staff of the Army Major General Staff Ghazi Hassan Al-Shammari delivered a speech on this occasion, thanking His Highness the Crown Prince for this visit. He said the visit embodies direct keenness of the Crown Prince on sharing this occasion with the army’s personnel, expressing Ramadan greetings of the Ministry’s staff to Sheikh Mishal. Addressing His Highness the Crown Prince, Shammari said: “Your military sons are absolutely sure of the keenness of your Highness to achieve the goals of the homeland and citizens.

They (sons) are aware of the responsibilities they bear to achieve these goals, and of great acceleration in regional and international events and challenges and their consequent repercussions on all levels”. He confirmed to His Highness Sheikh Mishal that the Kuwaiti army units are moving forward to enhance armament and training capabilities of their members to get the highest levels of preparedness and combat readiness through unilateral and joint exercises in cooperation with the brotherly and friendly armed forces, with the grace of Allah Almighty and support and guidance of the Crown Prince.

He expressed sincere thanks and great gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mishal for his continuous support to military personnel, referring to the approval of recent promotions, which included a large number of members of the armed forces. Accompanied by a number of senior state officials, His Highness the Crown Prince was given a souvenir on this occasion during the visit. – KUNA