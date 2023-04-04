Crown Prince urges MoI to stay updated on cybersecurity

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has urged the Ministry of Interior staff to carry on advancing the ministry’s system and equipment, as well as training human resources at all sectors.

This came in a speech delivered by His Highness the Crown Prince Monday evening during a visit to the Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah’s building at the ministry. Accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince also appealed to the ministry’s staff to remain vigilant and always be ready to firmly deal with outlaws.

His Highness the Crown Prince advised the ministry’s personnel to keep pace with the latest technology in the security field, mainly cybersecurity, as they share expertise with other interior ministries in friendly countries. Received by First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Undersecretary Lt Gen Anwar Al-Barjas, His Highness the Crown Prince asked the personnel to upgrade traffic systems, find solutions to traffic problems and enhance security awareness of both citizens and residents.

His Highness the Crown Prince affirmed the political leadership’s support for all state institutions, mainly the military and security bodies. He highlighted the ministry’s approach to enhancing and developing the efficiency and capabilities of all its sectors to achieve its desired goals. His Highness the Crown Prince expressed appreciation to the ministry and its General Directorate for Drug Control for their efforts in combating drugs.

Lt Gen Barjas said that the Ministry of Interior personnel have spared no effort in upgrading performance in all sectors, with the aim of enhancing security and stability nationwide. Since last year’s visit of His Highness the Crown Prince, the ministry’s sectors seized large amounts of drugs, including 7,500 tons of narcotics and others, Barjas said. He stressed the importance of decisively and constantly combating such narcotics to keep the country and its citizens safe. – KUNA