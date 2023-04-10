Crown Prince urges new Cabinet to push for reforms, development

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday swore in the new Cabinet headed by HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah and urged the new government to push for reforms and development. Sheikh Mishaal stressed in a speech to the new Cabinet to exert all efforts and do their best to “push the process of development forward” in which the citizens of Kuwait will feel the results of those achievements.

HH the Crown Prince also called on the Cabinet to push to undertake reforms in main fields and work as one team to apply the law equally on all, achieve security for the people and upgrade all public services. He also called on the Cabinet to eradicate corruption and bribery and pay great attention to other important issues. He conveyed during this occasion greetings from HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, saying Kuwait’s top leadership had placed its trust on members of the new government.

HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad vowed that he and his Cabinet will pursue all measures to bring prosperity and development to Kuwait and its people. He added the government will serve people from all walks of life to ensure welfare and happiness of all, thanking the leadership on its trust in the new government.

The new Cabinet was announced on Sunday, three months after the previous government resigned over political disputes with the National Assembly that was scrapped by the constitutional court in a landmark ruling on March 19. The ruling also reinstated the old National Assembly elected in 2020, which was dissolved by HH the Amir in August last year, after which fresh parliamentary polls were held on Sept 29 in which the opposition scored a landslide victory. It is not immediately known if the new government would deal with the revived Assembly.