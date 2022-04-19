Crown Prince visits ‘Al-Nabat’ Traditional Poets Diwaniya

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah paid a visit Monday to ‘Al-Nabat’ Traditional Poets Diwaniya. His Highness the Crown Prince delivered a speech in which he conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to the Diwaniya’s members.

Sheikh Mishal commended the efforts of poets in preserving the identity of legacy of the forefathers. He wished every success to Kuwait’s sons to raise the dear homeland’s status under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir. His Highness the Crown Prince was accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as well as senior officials of the State.

His Highness the Crown Prince was also received by Minister of State for Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Amiri Diwan Advisor Mohammad Sharar and Secretary of the Diwaniya Nassar Al-Khamsan. On this occasion, His Highness the Crown Prince was given a souvenir. Meanwhile, Khamsan delivered a speech in which he said that the message of the Diwaniyah stems from religious constants, the consolidation of the national spirit, and the feelings of loyalty to the country and the leadership as well as the promotion of noble social morals through Kuwaiti poets’ writings.

He added that there are plans to establish an academy for ‘Al-Nabat’ Traditional poetry to support and embrace the talented poets. At the end, poets Bader Mefreh Al-Mutairi and Juhaiman Sadhan Al-Azmi read out two poems marking the pleasant occasion. – KUNA