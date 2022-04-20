Crown Prince visits Kuwait Blind Association

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Tuesday visited Kuwait Blind Association. His Highness the Crown Prince delivered a speech in which he conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to the association’s members on the holy month of Ramadan. “On this occasion, we confirm to you that you have a strong insight and can make several achievements by your will. We support you and meet your demands,” Sheikh Mishal said.

His Highness the Crown Prince wished every success to the association’s staff and all Kuwaitis in order to serve and raise the dear homeland’s status, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir. During the visit, His Highness the Crown Prince was accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as well as senior officials of the State.

His Highness the Crown Prince was received by Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development, and Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Urban Development Mubarak Al-Mutairi, and Chairman of the association Fayez Al-Azmi and its secretary Mansour Al-Enzi. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the association welcomed His Highness the Crown Prince, conveying his congratulations and greetings to His Highness the Amir on Ramadan.

He pointed to several activities and facilities established at the association to help their members practice many games. He wished further security, safety and stability to Kuwait, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir. Azmi also wished His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince everlasting good health. At the end, Poet Seif Al-Khalifan read out a poem that pleased the attendees. – KUNA