Crown Prince visits Kuwait National Guard headquarter

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Representative, the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, hailed Tuesday the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) several achievements in the military, security, administrative, medical and technical fields. During his visit to the National Guards headquarters, His Highness the Amir Representative conveyed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulations to the National Guard’s Chief His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and the KNG members on the Holy month of Ramadan.

His Highness also went on urging the National Guard’s members to keep on the good work and the great efforts, in order to achieve the ambition of making this institution a support body for the ministries and the other state institutions besides its military tasks.

Furthermore, His Highness expressed his sincere gratitude for the National Guard’s staff efforts during the coronavirus pandemic tough times by harnessing all its human and material capabilities to support the state’s efforts. His Highness also affirmed that there are still challenges facing the National Guard, the most important of which is its need to attract the Kuwaiti youth in order to complement the institution’s military and security goals.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of the National Guard, Lieutenant-General Engineer Hashem Abdulrazzaq Al-Rifai, conveyed the congratulations of the National Guard’s chief and all of the institution’s staff to His Highness the Amir, the Crown Prince and the Kuwaiti people on the Holy month of Ramadhan. Rifai said that this visit translates the leadership’s keenness to communicate with the military staff and appreciate their efforts. – KUNA