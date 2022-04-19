Crown Prince visits Kuwait Sports Club for Deaf

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah paid a visit Monday to Kuwait Sports Club for the Deaf. His Highness the Crown Prince delivered a speech in which he conveyed greetings and congratulations of His Highness the Amir to the club’s staff on the holy month of Ramadan.

“It is an honor for me to represent His Highness the Amir to offer his greetings on this blessed night of Ramadan,” His Highness the Crown Prince said. Sheikh Mishal expressed his appreciation to all staff of the club for their good efforts and contributions in all activities at both internal and external levels. He reiterated Kuwait’s keenness to provide all support and care to ensure the development and improvement of skills of all members of the club.

Sheikh Mishal prayed to Allah Almighty to maintain security, stability and prosperity in Kuwait under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir. His Highness the Crown Prince was accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as well as senior officials of the State.

His Highness the Crown Prince was also received by Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Rajhi, Director General of Public Authority for Sports Humoud Fleitah and Chairman of the Club Hamad Al-Murri. During the visit, His Highness the Crown Prince was presented with a souvenir marking his visit. – KUNA