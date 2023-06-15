CSC employees protest ‘unfair’ sector merger

KUWAIT: Several employees of the employment affairs supervision sector of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) staged a sit-in in front of the commission’s building in protest of merging their sector with the commission’s legal affairs sector. The move would demote the sector to just a directorate, which is “an outright violation of this sector’s independence”, they said.

Employees said the government’s 2022 work program included the merger of the employment affairs sector to the financial auditor’s department, which contradicts the union with legal affairs. The Council of Ministers had decided on the employment affairs-financial auditor merger to enact more administrative supervision over state entities.

The government’s program said the joining would happen within one year from the date of the proposal. The Council of Ministers had also lauded the role of employment affairs supervisors in limiting and correcting financial and administrative violations, subsequently safeguarding public money. Protesting employees said the merger with legal affairs is against the Council of Ministers’ plans and the government’s work program, adding that sector employees were able to discover many violations estimated at millions of Dinars.

But there are those who secretly want to destroy this vital sector for unknown reasons, they said, asking the Premier and MPs to quickly interfere to stop the futility. Employees said Head of CSC Essam Al-Rubaian did not respond to their demands and is insisting on his opinion that contradicts plans of the Council of Ministers. “This decision is unfair for more than 200 employees of this sector,” said the protestors.