Cultural committee 53rd session begins

RIYADH: The 53rd session of the Gulf Cultural Committee meetings kicked off on Wednesday in Riyadh with Kuwaiti participation. In a statement to KUNA, the Director of Foreign Cultural Relations Department at the National Council of Culture, Art, and Literature (NCCAL) Mohammad Bin Redha said that the meeting discussed many Gulf cultural topics, activities and events that would enrich and enhance the cultural cooperation among GCC States.

The meeting urged participating countries to follow up the implementation of the decisions issued by the 25th meeting of the Ministers of Culture in the GCC countries. The participants discussed the final statement and the (Al-Ula) declaration, issued by the GCC Supreme Council at its 41st session , and the efforts spent by the GCC countries to confront the pandemic and its impact on the cultural sector.

Bin Redha pointed out that the meeting reviewed the cultural strategy of the Gulf States (2020- 2030), and the translation and Arabization center. On Thursday, the meeting was scheduled to discuss the annual plan for joint cultural activities, events, rules, regulations, and international cooperation including book fairs in the GCC countries. – KUNA