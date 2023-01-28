Curbs on knowledge leave our next generation blind

By Atyab Al-Shatti

Take a quick walk around libraries in Kuwait – you’ll notice how narrow and constrained are the freedoms of research, exploration and education. I can’t stand the fact that wherever I go, I find myself without diverse content and materials to help me grow intellectually. Literature, history, geography, art, novels etc. Wait! Did I mention history? Do I dare mention politics?

Even in school curriculums where the alleged “Constitution and Human Rights” subject is taught, you won’t find any content related to the alignment of the constitution to the international conventions of the United Nations that Kuwait has signed and ratified and which it treats as law that shall supersede conflicting domestic laws as a national and international obligation.

The next generation is being raised and educated in a constrained bubble far away from what is actually happening in the world and what they need to know as individuals. How will the next generation develop our country if they are held back and blinded away from the world’s heritage?

Decades ago, the people of Kuwait enjoyed freedom of research and freedom of speech as guaranteed by the constitution, but the next generation will hear one side of the story and treat it as unnegotiable truth. This reveals a huge conflict between the rights that empower us under the umbrella of the constitution and resolutions that constrain such rights.

The purpose of the doctrine of the three wise monkeys was probably misinterpreted. The doctrine helps us grow up as human beings and understand that we can control what we want to see and hear and what we want to say, so it recommends us to “focus on the positive things, listen to the positive words and speak to others with respect”. Going back to the libraries where we should be able to navigate through the world’s heritage, create our path and evolve, we find that we are blocked from entering that gate and unable to exercise such a right.

Are legislators aware of Kuwait ratifying the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights back in 1996? Why do stateless people have to suffer till this very moment if they were granted their rights two decades ago? Why should women face radical, systemized discrimination instead of simply exercising rights that were granted to them back in 1996? Most importantly how will the future generations of Kuwait – who will become parliamentarians and lead development, grow the economy and implement equality before the law – improve Kuwait’s international position if they do not get access to any of this? How will they be aware of Kuwait’s needs if they didn’t know?

[email protected]