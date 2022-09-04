Customs confiscate 40 kgs of Lyrica powder

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Airport Customs have seized 40 kgs of powdered Lyrica, Sulaiman Al-Fahad, Head of Kuwait Customs announced. He said, “the illegal powder had come from an Asian country inside a food supplement case,” adding that “we are continuously training our employees in seizing illegal substances and will not go easy on any violator.” Al-Fahad appreciated the cooperation between the Kuwait Customs and the Ministry of Interior in conducting the raid and arrest.