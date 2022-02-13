Customs find 23 kg marijuana in parcel at Kuwait Airport

KUWAIT: A female customs officer at Kuwait International Airport’s terminal 4 (T4) discovered 23 kilograms of marijuana hidden in a parcel of personal belongings. Acting Director General of Customs Department Suleiman Al-Fahad thanked customs officers and asked them to exert more efforts to prevent those seeking to compromise the state’s security.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Commerce and Industry inspectors, in cooperation with Interior Ministry personnel, raided several unlicensed locations used to store and sell counterfeit goods. They found large quantities of clothes, shoes, bags and leather items carrying tags of famous trademarks, the commerce ministry said in a statement. The goods were confiscated as legal action is being taken against the violators, it added.