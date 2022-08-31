Customs issues weapons warning

KUWAIT: Kuwait Customs displayed a variety of weapons that were brought in by airline passengers and air cargo. “We will not allow any violations or smuggling of any type, as our employees will exert all efforts to prevent the entry of illegal weapons through any point of entry,” acting Head of Kuwait Customs Sulaiman Al-Fahad said. “The weapons were seized from travelers, as well as from air cargo shipments. They were transferred to the ministry of interior, and legal measures will be taken against any violations that threaten our national security,” he added.

Schools greatly understaffed

With the start of the new academic year at private schools, the council of private schools revealed huge understaffing in teaching, managerial and other positions. “Most of the employees that we requested have refused to come without their families, especially after some of them lost family members during the COVID pandemic,” the council said. “We ask the interior ministry and the Public Authority of Manpower to give educational institutions more leeway and facilitate their work permit applications, because we are greatly understaffed,” it added. Even public schools suffer from the same problem. Around 1,200 to 2000 workers are needed to meet staffing requirements.