KuwaitOther News

Customs officers foil attempts to smuggle 730 kg drugs into Kuwait

3 seconds ago
0 0
KUWAIT: This handout photo released by the Interior Ministry shows 600 of hashish caught before being smuggled to Kuwait.

KUWAIT: Customs officers seized nearly 730 kilograms of drugs that were on their way to be smuggled into Kuwait, the Interior Ministry announced on Saturday. Officers were able to stop a boat that was making its way into the territorial waters towards Kubbar Island. They found 600 kilograms of hashish on the boat, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, customs officers arrested three people who tired to smuggle 130 kilograms of shabu found on their boat that was stopped on its way to Kuwait. The suspects and contrabands were referred to the relevant authorities for further action, the Interior Ministry said in a press statement.

This handout photo released by the Interior Ministry shows three persons arrested on charges of attempting to smuggle 130 kilograms of shabu into Kuwait.
3 seconds ago
0 0

Leave a Reply

Back to top button