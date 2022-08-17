Customs seize 41 kg of Lyrica

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s air customs confiscated 41 kg of powdered Lyrica. “The confiscated material weighed around 41 kilograms, hidden inside food supplement boxes in five shipments,” interim Manager of Kuwait Customs Sulaiman Al-Fahad announced.

“There will be no laxity by Kuwait Customs at any of our borders, and our focus will remain on all exported and imported shipments in order to maintain the security of the country,” he said, insisting that cooperation across all departments continues and is vital in confiscating smuggled materials.