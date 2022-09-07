Customs seize illegal substances

KUWAIT: The customs at the Kuwait airport has confiscated from different smugglers a variety of illegal substances including marijuana, Tramadol, Hashish and intoxicating pills.

A statement released by the Customs department said that a variety of drugs had been found with passengers coming from abroad with – two expatriates being arrested with drugs, an Arab national caught with Hashish and Tramadol, an Asian national found with illegal pills and marijuana and another Asian national caught with five pieces of Hashish hid at the bottom of the bag he was carrying. The customs has proceeded with legal formalities and transferred the arrested travelers along with their belongings to the necessary departments.