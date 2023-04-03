Daily rainfall in 2023 broke all previous records

KUWAIT: The volume of the latest heavy rainfall exceeded 106 mm per day, Al-Ojairi Scientific Center said on Monday. Director General Yousef Al-Ojairi said in a statement the volume of torrential rain throughout Kuwait exceeded the amount of rain that fell in a day during the notorious “Al-Haddama” rainfall in 1934, as well as the unprecedented torrential rainfall in 1997, 2013 and 2018.

Ojairi said rainfall in some areas of Kuwait reached 61 mm daily, higher than the record in 2018 of 58 mm, with a total of 126.8 mm throughout the season. The 1934 Al-Haddama rain swamped Kuwait and inflicted heavy damage, affecting 18,000 people. – KUNA