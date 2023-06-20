Dasman Diabetes Institute holds mobile clinic

By Abdullatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Dasman Diabetes Institute (DDI) organized an awareness campaign at the Martyr’s office where the institute’s mobile clinic was on hand to carry out tests and medical examinations for office employees. DDI Public Relations Director Tareq Abdullah Al-Eryan said the institute participated through its medically equipped mobile clinic in carrying out basic and preventive tests such as blood sugar level, blood pressure, vital signs in addition to other services, out of the institute’s belief in the importance of carrying out early tests and awareness about diabetes to contribute to the prevention from this disease and its complications, as it forms a major burden on both the patient and his family that in addition to the health system.

The medical team gave medical consultations about diabetes and its complications and answered questions about health aspects in general. There were booklets about vital topics such as diabetes, pilgrimages, physical activity, insulin closes adjustment, as well as leaflets about (Dasman Switch) application which is a free health application for mobile phones to help consumers take better nutrition choices while shopping through providing simple health information about packaged products and proposing more healthy alternatives by scanning the product’s barcode.