Dasman Institute holds annual World Diabetes Day

KUWAIT: Dasman Diabetes Institute (DDI), founded by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), held their annual informative event to commemorate World Diabetes Day on November 14, 2022, at Al-Hamra Tower and Shopping Center. The event allowed visitors to consult with diabetes specialists and dietitians, as well as gather medical information from booths that explained various facts of diabetes and promoted healthy lifestyle modification.

Many of the booths at the event offered various components, such as educating visitors on proper dietary habits, physical activities amongst others. In addition, some of the booths provided blood glucose and blood pressure testing, as well as vital signs assessment.

The event, which was in collaboration with Kuwait Finance House and Al-Hamra Real Estate, helped people living with diabetes and the public. A special thanks to Kuwait Finance House for their continuous support and for sponsoring this event for many years, and special thanks to Al-Hamra Real Estate for hosting this event for the second consecutive year.

“Holding such events and activities stems from DDI’s mission statement, where health promotion and awareness are a priority for the Institute. Since its establishment in 2006, the Institute organizes and takes part in many events and campaigns to spotlight on diabetes and its related conditions. This is in accordance with the Institute’s belief that, ‘Prevention is better than cure,'” Dr Qais Al-Duwairi, Director-General of DDI said.

The primary goal of the event was to promote awareness about diabetes, work towards achieving long-term positive health outcomes for diabetes management and empowering those affected by diabetes to proactively improve their quality of life.