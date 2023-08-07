‘Day of Steadfastness’ document heroic role of National Guard men

KUWAIT: Deputy Chief of the National Guard, Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received the Undersecretary of the National Guard, Lieutenant General Engineer Hashem Al-Rifai and Director of the Moral Guidance Directorate, Brigadier General Dr Jadaan Jadaan. He presented the team who are working on the film and book called “Day of Steadfastness”, which document the heroic role of the National Guard men in confronting the brutal invasion forces.

The Deputy appreciated the efforts of those in charge of producing the documentary film and the special edition, praising the high level of organization. He also recalled the martyrs of the National Guard who gave their lives in order to defend the dear homeland, praying to Allah Almighty to bless them with His mercy and forgiveness, and to perpetuate the blessings of security and safety in Kuwait under the wise leadership of HH the Amir, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and HH the Crown Prince.