DDI holds seminar on cardiometabolic disease, link to diabetes

KUWAIT: Dasman Diabetes Institute (DDI), established by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, held recently a specialized scientific seminar titled “Towards an Ecological Perspective on Cardiometabolic Disease: From Clinic to Population, and Back,” in collaboration with visiting Professor Mark Daniel, a consultant epidemiologist.

Professor Daniel earned his doctorate in Health Care and Epidemiology at the University of British Columbia, Canada and completed an MRC Postdoctoral Fellowship in Epidemiology & Preventive Medicine at Monash University in Australia.

Professor Daniel joined DDI this year assisting the Research Sector in epidemiological analyses of diabetes and related risk factors using large database and data linkage from the Kuwait National Population Health and the DDI’s Geohealth Laboratory to better understand environmental factors shaping diabetes in Kuwait. This scientific seminar was held at the institute and attended by many scientists, researchers and healthcare professionals.