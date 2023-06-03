DDI tackles diabetic foot complications

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Dasman Diabetes Institute (DDI), established by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, held recently its specialized three-day course on the prevention and management of diabetic foot complications, in collaboration with the Primary Health Care Department at the Ministry of Health who assisted in coordinating this course. The program was held at the Institute and attended by healthcare professionals.

Trainees learned to assess and treat foot complications in people with diabetes using evidence-based assessment and treatment methods aimed at reduction of diabetic foot ulceration and amputation. The program was organized and delivered by Kay Scarsbrook Khan, Chief Podiatrist, Dr Ebaa Al Ozairi, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Abdullah Al-Ajmi, Consultant Neurologist from DDI, Alice Cusworth, Podiatrist and Andrew Gilmour, Podiatrist. Foot problems are a major cause of morbidity in people with diabetes.

Countries in the MENA region have among the highest rates of diabetes prevalence in the world. It was estimated in 2019 there were approximately 54.8 million adults living with diabetes in the MENA region, this is expected to increase to more than double by 2045. Despite the high prevalence of diabetes in the MENA region, many of the countries in the region lack adequate foot care provision, foot screening and self-care education programs.

The course provided participants with the knowledge and skills to assess foot complications in people with diabetes, screen and categorize an individual’s risk of foot ulceration and provide appropriate education advocating for self-care and ulcer prevention. It also aimed to increase knowledge and skills in the assessment and treatment of common foot problems and diabetic foot complications, in line with current international guidelines. The Primary Health Care Department at the Ministry of Health coordinated this workshop.