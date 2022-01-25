Decision on iqama renewal for 60+ expats takes effect

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: A decision allowing expats aged over 60 without university degrees to renew their residencies was published yesterday in the official gazette, meaning the decision has become effective immediately. Based on the decision, the Public Authority for Manpower said such residents can renew or transfer their work permits within the private sector for one year, provided they pay a fee of KD 250 and buy comprehensive health insurance from a recognized insurance company.

The authority also said husbands and children of Kuwaiti women, foreign wives of Kuwaiti men and residents who hold Palestinian travel documents are exempt from these conditions. Last year, the authority banned expats aged 60 and above without university degrees from renewing their residency permits in the private sector and asked them to leave the country.

The decision was harshly criticized by MPs, human rights groups and the chamber of commerce and industry and was declared unconstitutional by the government’s legal body, the Fatwa and Legislation Department. Minister of Justice Jamal Al-Jalawi, who is also the chairman of the manpower authority, said on Sunday that the decision will be reevaluated after one year.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly yesterday approved a draft law that stipulates pumping KD 300 million into the Credit Bank to finance building of houses for Kuwaiti citizens. At a private Assembly session, MPs unanimously voted to approve the necessary legislation to provide the fresh funds to the bank that provides soft loans to Kuwaiti citizens to build their houses.

According to the Assembly housing committee, KD 500 million more was pumped into the bank recently, taking total new funds to KD 800 million. Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem welcomed the approval of the law, saying it is the fruit of cooperation between the Assembly and the government. But opposition MPs complained that the new step provides only a partial and limited solution to the chronic housing problem. MP Hassan Jowhar said the new measure can resolve just 33 percent of the housing problem, as some 100,000 citizens are on the waiting list to get homes.