Defense minister calls for more efforts in defending homeland

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah called on the Kuwaiti army on Tuesday to continue their diligent and devoted work in defending the country and safekeeping its security and stability. The minister’s statement, which came during his meeting with the army leadership in the presence of Deputy Joint Staff Chief Major General Ghazi Al-Shammari, was conveyed in press release issued by the defense ministry.

The minister underlined the importance of benefiting from joint drills conducted alongside brotherly and friendly nations’ armies to increase performance, boost sense of collaboration and teamwork and facilitate the exchange of expertise. He commended the army members’ tireless efforts and their high spirits, wishing them further success under wise guidance of the leadership.

Moreover, Sheikh Talal discussed a number of plans and accredited programs aiming to equip and improve force members’ skillsets and performances, as well as deliberated on the collaboration and coordination with various military sectors to unite efforts and achieve immediate response in addressing crises and emergent situations.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mansour Al-Otaibi, on an official visit to Tehran, held talks on Monday with his Iranian counterpart Dr Ali Bagheri on friendly relations and ways to enhance cooperation between both countries in various fields. The joint Kuwaiti-Iranian legal committee later met on Monday under the co-chairmanship of Otaibi and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal International Affairs Reza Najafi. The meeting focused on the demarcation of maritime boundaries between the two friendly countries. Both sides stressed the need to settle the matter in consistency with the rules of international law. – KUNA