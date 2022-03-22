Defense Minister holds talks with top officials

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Tuesday affirmed necessity of boosting collective action among the various national military sectors for sake of upgrading capacity and efficiency. The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the minister made the note during a meeting with the undersecretaries of the National Guard, the Ministry of Interior and ranking officers who expressed congratulations to him on assuming the defense post. Separately, he received head of the United Nations Human Settlements Program, UN Habitat, Dr Amira Al-Hassan, accompanied by the programmed mission deputy head, Qusai AlDuaij. The two sides discussed during the meeting means of boosting cooperation. – KUNA