Defense Ministry encourages Holy Quran competition, honors winners

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday stressed the Ministry’s keenness to provide the competition of memorizing and reciting the Holy Quran. This approach is in line with instructions by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad AlJaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to support and encourage those who memorize the Holy Quran through organizing the Annual Kuwait International Prize for Memorizing the Holy Quran.

According to a press statement by the Ministry, Sheikh Talal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sponsored the Awards Ceremony to honor the winners of the Holy Quran competition for the serving and retired soldiers of the Ministries of Defense, Interior, the National Guard and the General Fire Force. He congratulated the winners in the competition. He expressed gratitude to the Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations and the organizing committees of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs for their efforts and urged them to continue these efforts.

In his speech, Director of the Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations Captain Mohammad Al-Awadhi expressed his gratitude for the great care that this year’s Holy Quran competition received from Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled and the follow-up of the Chief of the General Staff of the Army Lieutenant-General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah. Chief of the General Staff of the Army Lieutenant-General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah and several leading officers of the Kuwaiti Army attended the ceremony. – KUNA