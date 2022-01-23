Defense Ministry launches blood donation campaign

KUWAIT: As part of its social responsibility, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense launched yesterday a blood donation campaign under the slogan ‘My Blood for Kuwait’. In a statement to the press, Kuwait Army Director of Morale Guidance and Public Relations Colonel Mohammad Al-Awadhi said that this weeklong campaign comes from its belief in the importance of blood donation, and the army’s social responsibility. “This campaign comes as part of several previous campaigns organized by the Ministry of Defense, that aim to provide support for Kuwait Central Blood Bank,” said Awadhi. Awadhi expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Health for its efforts, as there are more than 150-200 persons daily donating blood depending on the bank’s needs. – KUNA