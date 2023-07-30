Defense ministry raises enlistment age to 55

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decision on Sunday whereby non-commissioned officers and individuals wishing to re-volunteer in the military no longer have to wait a specified period before they can do so. The decision also raises the age limit for people who want to join the military to 55 years, in accordance with the controls decided by the Presidency of the General Staff of the Army.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense, the decision comes to provide an opportunity for the largest number of people to re-volunteer in military service, with the aim of benefiting from their scientific and field expertise to improve the level of readiness in all sectors of the Kuwaiti army. 5 female officers promoted Also Sunday, First Deputy Premier, Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah attended the graduation of five female university grads promoted to lieutenants from their rank as non-commissioned officers.

According to a statement, Sheikh Talal called on the graduates to take responsibility in applying all that they learned during their studies to serve their country and enhance its security. The Interior Minister congratulated the graduates on their new ranks and urged them to fulfil their duties diligently. Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt General Anwar Al-Barjas, Assistant Undersecretary for the Minister’s office Major General Hamid Al-Baloul, and Assistant Undersecretary for Education and Training Major General Bader Al-Baloul attended the graduation ceremony. — KUNA