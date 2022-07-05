Deliveroo adds KNET payment option

KUWAIT: Deliveroo Kuwait has announced the addition of KNET to its delivery platform, offering customers the option of paying with one of the most popular payment gateways in the country. Through an exclusive partnership with the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), all Deliveroo customers in Kuwait will now be able to pay for their favorite meals via the KNET payment gateway.

Deliveroo’s partnership with NBK was finalized during a ceremony held at NBK headquarters in the presence of Deliveroo’s General Manager, Seham AlHusaini, and the General Manager of the Consumer Banking Group at the National Bank of Kuwait, Mohammed Al-Othman, in addition to several members from both Deliveroo’s and NBK’s executive leadership teams.

With the addition of KNET, customers now have the option of paying for their favorite meals using either their KNET-enabled debit cards, prepaid cards, credit cards, or cash on delivery. “We are excited to provide our customers the option of paying with one of the most popular payment methods in Kuwait,” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait. “As part of our ongoing commitment to ensure great food is only ever just a tap away, the addition of KNET facilities will provide our customers with other payment options to order their favorite foods,” she added.

The General Manager of the Consumer Banking Group at the National Bank of Kuwait, Mohammed Al-Othman, also commented: “We are pleased to be signing an exclusive partnership with Deliveroo as part of NBK’s active commitment to partnering with the most prominent leading brands in order to meet our customers’ needs and enrich their banking experience.”

KNET payments is one of the most widely used payment gateways in Kuwait, providing a secure and convenient payment environment for customers. Deliveroo recently celebrated its third year of business in the Kuwaiti market, delivering hundreds of thousands of meals to hungry customers around the country. Since its launch, Deliveroo has set itself apart with its unbeatable customer service, and was recently named the “Best Delivery App” by Service Hero, which provides the region’s only consumer-powered customer satisfaction index. With exclusive restaurant partners, special offers and meal deals, Deliveroo Kuwait is always here to deliver.