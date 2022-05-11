Deliveroo celebrates Eid with family-fun activities at Murooj

KUWAIT: Deliveroo, one of Kuwait’s leading food-delivery companies, is celebrating Eid with two days of exciting activities at Murooj. During the Eid holiday, Deliveroo set up a gigantic delivery box booth at Murooj, inviting passersby to download the Deliveroo Kuwait app and celebrate the Eid festivities with a number of fun and exciting activities for the whole family, including a timed digital memory game with food photos. Passersby were also invited to play scratch and win games for the chance to win prizes provided by Deliveroo’s restaurant partners.

Participants played for the chance to win various prizes including restaurant vouchers, Deliveroo-branded merchandise (including socks, jackets, hoodies, caps, and more), and voucher prizes from KD 100 to KD 500. Participants also stood a chance to win a 3-month Deliveroo Plus membership and to receive unlimited free delivery on their orders.

“On behalf of our entire team, I would like to wish everyone a joyous Eid holiday,” said Seham Al-Husaini, General Manager of Deliveroo in Kuwait. “Since launching in Kuwait, Deliveroo has been proudly serving foodies everywhere, making it that much easier for them to enjoy the meals they know and love. We were very excited to see everyone pass by our booth at Murooj, and are looking forward to celebrating even more holidays with our beloved community in the years to come!”

Deliveroo recently celebrated its third year of business in the Kuwaiti market, delivering hundreds of thousands of meals to hungry customers around the country since its launch. Since its launch, Deliveroo has achieved noteworthy milestones, including being named “Best Delivery App” in Kuwait by Service Hero, the company providing the region’s only consumer-powered customer satisfaction index. With exclusive restaurant partners, special offers, and meal deals, Deliveroo is always here to deliver.