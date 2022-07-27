Deliveroo launches summer internship program in partnership with LOYAC

KUWAIT: Deliveroo is launching a summer internship program geared towards university students in partnership with LOYAC, a nonprofit organization working towards the overall development of the youth. The program will offer the interns a chance to apply their practical and theoretical skills across various departments at Deliveroo, where students will witness day-to-day job duties first-hand and acquire knowledge from real work experiences.

The four weeks internship will start on July 31, with a comprehensive orientation, which will help students ease into the workplace and get to know their fellow colleagues, job requirements, and expectations. The interns were accepted into Deliveroo’s competitive internship program after having undergone an initial interview by LOYAC, and passing their second and final interview with the Deliveroo team.

Deliveroo employees will work closely with interns to ensure they are mentored and gain learnings from multiple departments across the business. Interns will be rotating through the company’s business development, sales, marketing, commercial, onboarding, and operations departments. During the four-week program, the interns will be shadowing their colleagues in meetings, attending weekly training sessions, and trying on different roles within the company, including being a rider for a day.

Seham Al-Husaini, General Manager at Deliveroo, stated that: “At Deliveroo, we proudly support the communities we operate in, and a large part of that community is our youth. By launching this program, we hope to give students a chance to gain real-life work experiences; in turn, these experiences will help them acquire hands-on knowledge that will complement all the skills they acquired from the classroom setting. Additionally, we hope we can ease the post-graduation transition phase by providing our interns with the tools, skills, and networking opportunities they will need to advance in the local job market.”

Husaini continued: “We believe a great workplace represents the diversity of the world we live in. All you need is a passion for food and a desire to be part of one of the fastest-growing food delivery companies around.” Deliveroo recently celebrated its third year of business in the Kuwaiti market, delivering hundreds of thousands of meals to hungry customers around the country. Since its launch, Deliveroo has set itself apart with its unbeatable customer service, and was recently named the “Best Delivery App” by Service Hero, which provides the region’s only consumer-powered customer satisfaction index. With exclusive restaurant partners, special offers and meal deals, Deliveroo Kuwait is always here to deliver.