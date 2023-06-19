Deputy Amir calls on govt to promote social justice

By B Izzak & KUNA

KUWAIT: HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah called Monday on the new government to address shortcomings, enforce a state of law and achieve social justice amongst Kuwaiti people. “As you seek to achieve comprehensive development for our beloved nation, you should enforce a state of law and institutions, promote justice and quality and place the interest of Kuwait at the forefront and above anything else,” HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince told the new government after it took the constitutional oath before him.

“Exert utmost efforts in a balanced and wise manner, commit to our national principles, focus on priorities and achieve aspirations at all levels, follow up execution of your government programs in line with timetables, achieve social justice amongst the Kuwaiti people,” said HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince. He told the Cabinet to address shortcomings to ultimately “develop in a confident and comfortable” environment. HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince urged the ministers to “feel the problems of citizens and address them” and explore every avenue to develop public services and infrastructure “so everybody would feel the achievements”, noting this was the “least of (citizens’) legitimate rights”.

Affirming his full support of the new government, HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince urged the ministers to select skilled leaders “who can contribute to the development and prosperity of our nation”. He also reaffirmed the importance of cooperation among state institutions as the “proper way to tackle major issues that concern the nation and citizens.” HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah voiced extreme thanks and appreciation to HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince for trusting him and his Cabinet colleagues, vowing to do their utmost to fulfill the dear nation’s expectations and hopes for further prosperity and progress.

He affirmed that he and other ministers would live up to their due responsibilities and demonstrate utter loyalty to Kuwait and its people during this critical stage, being well aware of the number of outstanding issues and serious challenges that need to be addressed. The prime minister also vowed they would devote their experience and efforts to serving the nation, carrying out reforms and pushing forward comprehensive development in all fields, while sticking to the country’s constitution and law and protecting the people’s freedoms, interests and funds. He further underlined that his government would have positive and constructive cooperation with the National Assembly and all society organizations.

The new Cabinet, headed by HH Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf, was announced late Sunday and included six new faces. The formation of the Cabinet came after snap parliamentary polls in which a group calling themselves “reformists” won a landslide victory. During the past two decades, Kuwait has been rocked by continued political disputes between MPs and governments that has stalled development and led to instability. About 10 new elections have been held in the country since 2006 due to political disputes.

Kuwaitis are hoping that after the June 6 elections and positive signs of cooperation between the government and the Assembly will finally achieve elusive stability. A number of lawmakers welcomed the new Cabinet with caution, saying their cooperation with the government will be linked to its program of action that will be presented to the Assembly in the next few weeks. The new National Assembly will be inaugurated by HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince on Tuesday, with Sheikh Mishal, the prime minister and chairperson of the Assembly scheduled to deliver important addresses.

The Assembly will then elect its speaker. The Assembly will also elect other officers and permanent and temporary panels amid expectations that most of the panels will be elected by a unanimous vote after new MPs settled the issue during two informal meetings. MPs are also expected to press the government to agree to extend the term which is due to close at the end of the month. Lawmakers want it extended until a number of urgent laws have been passed.