Deputy Amir confident in Turkish judiciary to protect Kuwaiti investors

KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday President of the Court of Cassation in Turkey Mehmet Akarca and the accompanying delegation, currently on an official visit to the country. His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince also received President of the Kuwaiti Supreme Judicial Council and the President of the Court of Cassation Counselor Ahmad Al-Ajeel. His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the visiting delegation, praising the bilateral relation the two countries share, and requested that greetings be relayed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mishal affirmed his full confidence in the judiciary institutions, emphasizing their independence and integrity as they are responsible for protecting rights of citizens and residents alike. His Highness also expressed his aspiration for more measures to protect Kuwaiti investors in Turkey from real estate fraud, calling for finding appropriate ways to allocate a governmental department concerned with this matter to set up a safe Kuwaiti investment environment.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan and Director of the Office of His Highness the Amir, Ambassador Ahmad Al-Fahad, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince, retired Lieutenant General Jamal Al-Thiab, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Al-Eissa and Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Ayse Koytak.

Ambassadors’ credentials

Earlier on Tuesday, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, at Bayan Palace, credentials of Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Yasunari Morino, Moroccan Ambassador Ali Ibn Essa and Mali Republic’s Ambassador Ali Ould Ahmad. Several senior officials attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Chief of Staff Major General Michael Kurilla and his accompanying delegation. The meeting took place at Bayan Palace, in the presence of Kuwait’s top officials. Separately, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace. – KUNA