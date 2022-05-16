Deputy Amir hails efforts of Qatar to organize World Cup

KUWAIT: HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Monday a FIFA delegation as part of a tour of GCC countries ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. HH Sheikh Mishal praised the tireless efforts made by Qatar to organize this world championship, expressing his pride in the unprecedented capabilities offered by the sisterly state, wishing them success in organizing such a global tournament.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Undersecretary and Director of HH the Amir’s Office Ahmad Al-Fahad, Director of HH the Crown Prince’s Office Lt Gen Mohammed Al-Theyab and the Foreign Affairs Undersecretary of HH the Crown Prince’s Diwan Mazen Al-Essa. – KUNA