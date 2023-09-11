Deputy Amir meets ASC chief

KUWAIT: HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday President of Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Hmoud Al-Sabah. HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince congratulated him on the post, wishing Sheikh Salman all success to serve the homeland in various regional and international sports forums. – KUNA
