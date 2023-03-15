Deputy Amir urges Arab media to promote truth, counter falsehood

KUWAIT: HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stressed on Wednesday that media outlets in the Arab region had a great responsibility to promote truth and counter the spread of falsehood and misinformation. This came during a reception at Bayan Palace of GCC and Arab information ministers partaking in meetings of 98th permanent Arab Media Committee and 16th Executive Office of Arab Information Ministers.

During the reception – attended by Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi – HH Sheikh Mishal delivered a speech welcoming the GCC and Arab officials to Kuwait. Sheikh Mishal affirmed that media, in its various forms, had played an integral role in bolstering cultural exchange and building bridges amongst nations. He stressed that media should focus on reflecting the truth no matter the medium used, whether traditional or the latest technology.

HH Sheikh Mishal called on participants to realize their potential and use their posts to fend rumors and propagate actual news developments, which in turn lessens strife and conflict. Putting the Palestinian cause and countering terrorism at the top of the agenda of the meetings was a great choice to help deliver this just message to the world, he affirmed.

Sheikh Mishal reiterated Kuwait’s strong support to the Palestinian people in establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with international laws and norms. As for terrorism, HH Sheikh Mishal called on the ministers to focus on youth and use their media tools to steer them away from misleading ideologies and notions.

Minister Mutairi delivered a speech affirming ministers would be heeding HH the Deputy Amir’s calls for unity against all that might negatively affect GCC and Arab societies. Head of the Diwan of HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Crown Prince’s Office Jamal Al-Thiab and Undersecretary at the Crown Prince’s Diwan Mazen Al-Issa were present at the reception. – KUNA