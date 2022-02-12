Dermatologists not allowed to perform liposuction: Consultants

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Two plastic surgery consultants said some dermatologists perform liposuction in their clinics illegally, adding violating the law and carrying on with such operations endangers patients’ lives. They demanded tighter supervision by the medical licenses department and advised patients to ask the doctor about their qualifications and whether they are allowed to do the procedure.

Health Ministry plastic, head, face and jaw surgery consultant Dr Emad Al-Najadah said dermatologists are not allowed to do liposuctions like plastic surgeons according to decision 245/2017. He said what goes on in Kuwait’s clinic is illegal, be it with general or local anesthesia, because general anesthesia requires hospitalization. He said the plastic surgeon must be a specialist, and such a specialist must have a PhD, while most dermatologists in Kuwait only have master’s degrees. Najadah said there must be strict supervision, but unfortunately there is laxity by the patients towards themselves, and this is because of social media and not making sure about the doctor’s qualifications.

Burns surgeries consultant Dr Hisham Burizq said a law was published in the official gazette and approved by health minister four years ago mentioning all types of plastic surgeries and who can perform them in each specialty. He said the law is enforced by the medical licenses department, and while violation of the law is possible as the case is all over the world, the licenses department must ensure doctors follow the rules and impose punishments if necessary. He said what is important is to make patients more aware, because the department cannot inspect everyone.