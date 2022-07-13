Despite rising prices, Kuwait remains cheapest in Gulf

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: A recent study showed Kuwait is the cheapest Gulf country in the first half of 2022 and the ninth cheapest in the Arab world. The ranking by Numbeo, the world’s largest cost of living database, includes costs of groceries, eating out at restaurants, transportation and utilities.

Athoob Al-Shuaibi, a Kuwaiti currently living in Dubai, told Kuwait Times that Dubai is considered expensive in some ways compared to Kuwait. “Fuel is more expensive than Kuwait – it costs me KD 20 for regular fuel to fill up my SUV. Clothes however are cheaper,” she said. Shuaibi added organic food (vegetables, fruits and fresh baked goods) and flowers of all types are also cheaper in Dubai and available in all seasons.

Regarding real estate, Shuaibi noted Dubai is a lot cheaper than Kuwait. “This is the key factor, which is why expats settle here, with entire communities owned by expats.” She said the price of land in Kuwait in an urban area can reach a quarter of a million dinars or more, but a property with three bedrooms, a maid’s room, a large outdoor area and two parking spaces in Dubai costs around KD 140,000.

For Razi Salman, who used to live in Saudi Arabia, the cost of living in Kuwait is similar to Saudi Arabia, but there is a good difference in prices. “If a person wants to live in Kuwait, on average he will need KD 220 per month without rent. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment ranges between KD 160 and KD 350, while a two-bedroom flat ranges from KD 300 to KD 500,” he said. Salman said prices of foodstuff are reasonable and even cheaper than in many countries, but after the coronavirus pandemic, prices have risen significantly, as most vegetables cost more than earlier.

As for the cost of education in Kuwait, he said this generally ranges between KD 400 to 800 annually per child, without the cost of additional children’s activities. “As for meals, a meal at a fast-food restaurant costs KD 2 to KD 4. As for a mid-range restaurant, price ranges between KD 4 and KD 12, while prices at an high-end restaurant range from KD 12 to KD 25,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Kuwait is third in the Gulf and Arab countries in terms of rental hikes, after Qatar and the UAE. Kuwait ranks higher than several European countries such as France, Germany, Sweden, Finland, and Italy, as well as China. Numbeo calculated the estimated monthly expenses for a family of four is KD 783.790 without rent, and KD 209.110 for a single person without rent. The study revealed the cost of living in Kuwait is, on average, 34.25 percent lower than in the United States, while the rent is, on average, 41.04 percent lower than in the US.