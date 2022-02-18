DGCA backtracks decision, to allow unvaccinated expats into Kuwait

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced that non-Kuwaiti passengers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 or are partially vaccinated can enter Kuwait as of February 20 as long as they provide a negative PCR test taken at least 72 hours prior to arrival, and that in accordance with the Cabinet’s decision released recently in this regard.

“All travel procedures and PCR exemptions are applicable to Kuwaitis and expatriates,” it said in a new circular amending an earlier decision in which it had said that only Kuwaitis could enter if not fully vaccinated.