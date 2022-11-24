DGCA inks SLA with Kuwait Airways, NAS

Kuwait: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday inked a service level agreement (SLA) with Kuwait Airways and National Aviation Services (NAS) to develop services provided to passengers at Kuwait International Airport.

Acting Director-General of DGCA Saleh Al-Fadaghi expressed to KUNA keenness to ensure that Kuwait Airport’s services and operations meet international standards.

Al-Fadaghi added that the SLA agreement guarantees DGCA to maintain service level and achieve maximum safety and security, noting that the agreement allows punishing or rewarding the service provider.

He also explained that ground service provider’s companies offer services at the baggage weighing areas, gate entry, baggage claim, flight passenger’s welcoming, bags transportation, aircraft cleaning and fueling as well as other services.