DHAMAN launches a visit program for diplomatic corps

KUWAIT: Health Assurance Hospitals Company (DHAMAN) organized a tour in DHAMAN Hospital in Ahmadi governorate for heads and members of the diplomatic and consular corps in Arab and foreign embassies in Kuwait, as part of the institutional communication program for members of the diplomatic corps, in preparation for the start of operations of the company and the transfer of Article 18 beneficiaries and their families from the Ministry of Health to the integrated health assurance network.

The visiting diplomatic delegations were received by DHAMAN CEO, Thamer Arab, and a number of members of the executive management; the delegations included Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Osama Shaltout, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines, Jose Cabrera, and the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Bangladesh, Muhammad Abu Al-Hussein, and other members of the embassy of the United States of America and the Spanish Republic and others.

In a press release, DHAMAN stated that the invitation of embassies to visit Dhaman Hospital comes as part of a visit program dedicated to members of the diplomatic corps in Kuwait to allow them to see the facilities of Daman Hospital and its various departments and give them an overview of the role of Daman in providing the health assurance certificate and its coverage of integrated health services for all communities residing under Article 18 and their families. Furthermore, the company indicated that such activities contribute to creating public awareness of Daman and its developmental role in the healthcare sector in the national development plan and the ‘New Kuwait 2035 Vision’.

The CEO gave an introductory presentation about the company and its operational preparations to receive its target segment, and an overview of its health network, which includes primary healthcare centers, hospitals, and screening of expatriate workers. In turn, diplomatic delegations exchanged dialogue and talks about arrangements for the next stage, for cooperation between Daman and embassies to coordinate the transfer of beneficiaries from the various communities from the Ministry of Health to DHAMAN’s health network.

Afterward, the visiting delegations toured the various departments of the hospital, where officials and doctors provided an overview of the departments’ preparations, its modern medical equipment, and the numbers expected to be received in preparation for the activation of DHAMAN’s health network in cooperation with the Ministry of Health. The company explained that it has worked since its inception on a pioneering vision for healthcare and the future directions of this vital sector.

Through this vision, it aims to build a healthier society through the implementation of sustainability programs, especially in the healthcare field, as the future issuer of the mandatory healthcare assurance certificate for residents working in the private sector and their families, whose number exceeds 1.8 million people, through a network distributed in various governorates of Kuwait, covering a wide range of primary and secondary medical specialties, which include primary healthcare centers, currently operating as private centers that receive those wishing to obtain healthcare in family medicine, dental and pediatric clinics,plus radiology and laboratory services, in addition to two hospitals in Ahmadi and Jahra governorates with a capacity of 660 beds, covering a wide range of basic medical specialties in hospitals along with all specialties of outpatient clinics, pharmacies, laboratories and related radiology services.