DHAMAN Participates in Amiri Hospital 2nd Health Awareness Day

KUWAIT: Health Assurance Hospitals Company (DHAMAN) participated in the second Health Awareness Day organized by the Amiri Hospital under the patronage and presence of His Excellency the Minister of Health, Dr Ahmad Al-Awadi. In a press release, DHAMAN affirmed its keenness to support the governmental and private medical activities out of its general interest in raising levels of health awareness in Kuwait.

Adding that such participation is also an expression of DHAMAN’s belief in leadership and care for social issues and to support health and awareness activities that aim to develop and elevate society. Such activities contribute to raising health awareness among citizens and expats, which helps in improving public health and combating negative habits and lifestyles that lead to an increase in the spread of diseases in society, in addition to creating public awareness of DHAMAN and its developmental role in the national healthcare sector.

The company explained that DHAMAN has a pioneering vision for healthcare and the future trends of this vital sector in society that aims to build a healthier community through the implementation of sustainability programs, especially in the field of healthcare. Based on this vision, the company applies an advanced healthcare network that adopts the latest applications in this field, including smart healthcare and leading the digital transformation process that focuses on beneficiaries putting the patient at the center of attention through ways that would allow the patient and the medical staff to view the medical history through advanced information systems and technological databases, equipped with a high degree of security, and a smooth access to the required medical service.

It also declared that DHAMAN, as one of the most important pillars of the healthcare elements in the New Kuwait 2035 Vision, aims to raise healthcare indicators through preventive health and achieving a qualitative leap for the healthcare sector in Kuwait through the restructuring of health services, the establishment of a modern and advanced health network, administratively and medically, and the provision of around 7,000 job opportunities for Kuwaitis and others in the medical sector.

The company has completed two hospitals in the Ahmadi and Jahra governorates with a capacity of 660 beds, in addition to equipping and operating five primary healthcare centers distributed in different governorates, which are currently operating as private centers, ready to receive those wishing to obtain healthcare in family medicine, dental and pediatric clinics, in addition to radiology and laboratory services. All in preparation for the opening of the DHAMAN network and receive the main beneficiaries of its services, the residents working in the private sector and their families.