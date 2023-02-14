Diplomatic Women’s Committee celebrates National, Liberation Days

KUWAIT: The Diplomatic Women’s Committee organized a trip on the invitation of the Al-Hajeri family to the families of the diplomats accredited to Kuwait to their farmhouse, Dar Sheikha, to celebrate the National and Liberation Days of Kuwait. A program was prepared to tell the glorious history of Kuwait and some activities of the families of the diplomats were held at the farmhouse following a delicious Kuwaiti lunch buffet.

At the end of the visit, the Al-Hajeri family invited their guests for Arabic coffee with dates in the Kuwaiti traditional way. The attendees thanked the Al-Hajeri family for this kind invitation. The committee presented them with a memorial shield to honor the hospitality and the beautiful atmosphere of Dar Sheikha and its surrounding farmlands, DWC members enjoyed this memorable excursion, congratulating Kuwait on its National and Liberation Days.