Diplomatic Women’s Committee marks Int’l Women’s Day

KUWAIT: The Diplomatic Women’s Committee and spouse of the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman, Kady Al-Khruosi, co-hosted an event at the Omani House to celebrate the International Women’s Day on March 8th. The Honorary President of DWC, Sheikha Halah Bader Muhammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya were the chief guests. Among the attendees were the spouses of ambassadors and diplomats accredited to the state of Kuwait and the members and friends of DWC.

Narges Al-Shatti, the advisor of the committee, prepared a cultural, social program and a show of traditional dresses from some countries. The program began with an introduction by Shatti, welcoming the guests and participants, and a history of International Women’s Day showing how women were able through their merit and capabilities to lead the campaign for gender equality since the beginning of the 20th century, and how they achieved success and made the international community stand behind them to achieve their goals.

A review of the efforts and success stories of Gulf and Kuwaiti women was also presented achieving gender equality in all fields of professions and in all aspects of life. At the end of the ceremony, Kadi Al-Khrousi, spouse of the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman, was honored for her outstanding efforts since the day she joined the committee, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone as well for her continued support for the committee. Maqdis, The Director of the Ethiopian Airline Office, was honored for her support to celebrate International Women’s Day. The attendees enjoyed the celebration of the International Women’s Day.