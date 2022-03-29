Disabled Table Tennis team grab 11 medals

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kuwait Disabled Table Tennis team collected 11 medals (one gold, four silver and six bronze), at the Arab Clubs Championship that was held at the Olympic village in Egypt with 42 players from Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and Algeria participating. Irada Disabled Club Player Fahad Al-Otaibi won the gold medal in the singles. Malak Hadi Al-Enezi from Irada won the women’s singles silver medal and third place in teams. Chairman of Irada Club Duaij Al-Hajiri lauded the achievements of the clubs in the first Arab Championship. He said the large number of medals is a good incentive.