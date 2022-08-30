‘Disney on Ice’ soon in Kuwait; talks on to host ‘Winter Wonderland’

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: Tamdeen Group, Kuwait’s leading property developer, announced on Tuesday it will soon launch the world-famous theatrical show “Disney on Ice”. The group has signed an agreement with SES Live, the regional leader in providing live family entertainment. The live show will be held at Arena Kuwait, one of Tamdeen’s projects located at 360 Mall’s new extension.

Tamdeen Group revealed that the move is in line with their vision of developing the entertainment and sports sector to new levels in Kuwait by attracting international entertainment shows and world-class sports and cultural experiences within the programs and events of Arena Kuwait. Its goal is to attract citizens, residents and visitors from GCC countries to attend yearly entertainment shows. It is worth mentioning that “Disney on Ice” will be held for the first time in Kuwait, as part of a tour currently being held around the Gulf, starting from Saudi Arabia.

The Arena Kuwait is the largest indoor events venue in Kuwait, built to host a range of different events. Its hall is designed and equipped with the latest technologies with international standards to serve leading companies in the field of entertainment and host various types of local and international events such as music, sports, theatrical and cultural performances.

Kuwait is also negotiating to host the Winter Wonderland during the 2022 winter season. The large winter festival that is held in London’s Hyde Park annually will soon be hosted in the country, a source told Kuwait Times. The event in London features several festive markets, over 100 rides and attractions from across Europe, a giant Ferris wheel, live shows, a circus, an ice show and live music. In its first 10 years, it had 14 million visitors.

The source revealed that one of the proposed locations is the Shaab Park site, adding the event will be run by the same company that managed Winter Wonderland in Riyadh. Winter Wonderland has become one of the most anticipated Riyadh Season events, with more than 60,000 entry tickets sold during the first minutes of the ticket portal opening. The Riyadh Season recorded more than 15 million visits in all of its zones since October last year, with up to 7 million heading to Winter Wonderland since opening day.